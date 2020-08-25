Columbus Police release photos of suspect wanted for Foxy Lady Lounge murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have released photos of a Columbus teenager wanted for the Murder of Samuel London at the Foxy Lady Lounge on June 5.

On Aug. 24, law enforcement officials announced the identity of a suspect they believed was armed and dangerous, and who was wanted in connection to London’s murder. That man was 17-year-old Victrez Thomas.

Now, police have released two photos of Thomas, which they say were recent photos found on his social media accounts.

  • Image preview
  • Image preview
(Photos provided by Columbus Police Department)

Police requested help from the public in their search for Thomas, on Aug. 24. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 911 or contact Detective Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367.

