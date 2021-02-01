 

 

Columbus Police respond to shooting on Lawyers Lane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lawyers Lane. The incident happened Monday night on Lawyers Lane near 10th Street around 8:00 p.m.

According to police, one person was injured in a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Multiple police units responded to the scene, where police tape has been put-up near the intersection. There are several evidence markers on the ground in the sectioned off area.

Currently police do not have a suspect in the shooting in custody.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

