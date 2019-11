Columbus Police are looking for 35-year-old Lawrence Franklin in connection with the robbery of the Wells Fargo bank on Milgen Road Monday afternoon.

Franklin is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Warrants for his arrest for armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a crime were issued.

Police say call 9-1-1 and do not try and approach Franklin.

The bank was robbed just after 1 p.m.