Columbus police say woman was accidentally shot by son after boyfriend held gun to her head

After Wednesday morning’s Recorder’s Court hearing, more details of what police say happened inside a south Columbus apartment last week are coming to light.

Trilysha Williams. 26, was shot in the face around 3 a.m. on Friday inside an Alpine Apartments unit located off Cussetta Road.

During this morning’s hearing, a Columbus Police detective testified to what the investigation showed happened.

Police say Gates had a gun to Williams head as her three children, all under age 11, watched.

Police say he put the gun down and began to strangle her. At that point, Williams’ six-year-old son picked up the gun, aimed it Gates and ended up shooting his mother.

Gates pleaded not guilty this morning to aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm, obstruction of a 911 call and 3 counts of child cruelty in the 3rd degree.

Williams is still in an Atlanta hospital in critical condition.

The case is bound to Superior Court.

