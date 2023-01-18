COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who police say stole cash from a nearby bank.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 4:36 p.m., Columbus police responded to an alarm at the Wells Fargo on Milgen Road. This incident was confirmed as an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a dark jacket over a plaid shirt, a grey beanie, black mask and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Rosado at (706) 225-4328 or erosado@columbusga.org.