COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for a wanted suspect who may have been involved in a shooting at Club Flame.

Police say an argument between two men led to gunfire on March 11.

One arrest was made in Atlanta when Quentin Jackson was taken into custody. Police are still looking for 30-year-old Stephen Strange.

Photos provided by Columbus Police Department

Photos provided by Columbus Police Department

Photos provided by Columbus Police Department

Photos provided by Columbus Police Department

Police say Strange is a black male who stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs 165 pounds. He has the following warrants out for his arrest:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Anyone with information is asked to call the nearest law enforcement agency according to the city or county they may be in.