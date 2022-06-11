COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department say charges are pending following a search warrant at a Columbus home that resulted in the seizure of multiple guns, a large quantity of drugs, along with financial fraud and counterfeiting materials.



Specific details have not been released, but the investigation involved the Columbus Police Department’s Homicide, Financial Crimes, and Special Operations Divisions.



Investigators seized the following items:

13 firearms (3 confirmed stolen)

4.21 pounds of marijuana ($10,525.00)

152 ounces of marijuana THC edibles ($475.00)

40 grams synthetic THC ($2000.00)

4 THC vape pens ($80.00)

30 Oxycodone pills ($150.00)

A bank card embosser

Blank bank cards

Fraudulently embossed bank cards

Blank check paper

Checks from active fraud investigations

Counterfeit currency

Printers

Paperwork and instructions for the VersaCheck program (used to make counterfeit checks)

Laptops

Sim cards

External hard drives