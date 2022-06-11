COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department say charges are pending following a search warrant at a Columbus home that resulted in the seizure of multiple guns, a large quantity of drugs, along with financial fraud and counterfeiting materials.
Specific details have not been released, but the investigation involved the Columbus Police Department’s Homicide, Financial Crimes, and Special Operations Divisions.
Investigators seized the following items:
- 13 firearms (3 confirmed stolen)
- 4.21 pounds of marijuana ($10,525.00)
- 152 ounces of marijuana THC edibles ($475.00)
- 40 grams synthetic THC ($2000.00)
- 4 THC vape pens ($80.00)
- 30 Oxycodone pills ($150.00)
- A bank card embosser
- Blank bank cards
- Fraudulently embossed bank cards
- Blank check paper
- Checks from active fraud investigations
- Counterfeit currency
- Printers
- Paperwork and instructions for the VersaCheck program (used to make counterfeit checks)
- Laptops
- Sim cards
- External hard drives