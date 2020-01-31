Columbus Police searching for burglary, forgery suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a suspect in a recent burglary.

Police are reaching out to the public in an attempt to identify the suspect, who is wanted in a residential burglary and the subsequent forging of two checks stolen during the burglary.

The suspect is wanted on charges of Burglary and Forgery.

If you have any information as to the identity of this individual please contact the Property Crimes Unit at (706) 653-3424 and reference the above listed case number. You may also message on the Columbus Police Properties Crimes Unit Facebook page.

.