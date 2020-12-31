 

Columbus police searching for car in unsolved murder case

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Columbus Police released a photo of a vehicle they believe to be tied to an unsolved murder case.

Police say they believe the suspect or suspects fled in a four-door, tan or gold car (pictured below) after the October shooting of a man in the parking lot of the Foxy Lady Lounge.

Vehicle of interested in Jaquell Banks murder case/ Source: Columbus Police Department

Police found 29-year-old Jaquill Banks, of Phenix City, lying in the parking lot of the club located in the 3000 block of Victory Drive back on Sunday, October 25, around 2:39 a.m.

Banks was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

If you recognize the vehicle, contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
61°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

9 PM
Cloudy
21%
64°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories