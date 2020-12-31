Columbus police searching for car in unsolved murder case

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Columbus Police released a photo of a vehicle they believe to be tied to an unsolved murder case.

Police say they believe the suspect or suspects fled in a four-door, tan or gold car (pictured below) after the October shooting of a man in the parking lot of the Foxy Lady Lounge.

Vehicle of interested in Jaquell Banks murder case/ Source: Columbus Police Department

Police found 29-year-old Jaquill Banks, of Phenix City, lying in the parking lot of the club located in the 3000 block of Victory Drive back on Sunday, October 25, around 2:39 a.m.

Banks was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

If you recognize the vehicle, contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org.