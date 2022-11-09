Shooting at the intersection of Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street – Nov. 8, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for information relating to a shooting that left one man dead on Nov. 8.

At around 11:54 a.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers found Keamon Hightower, 28, lying in the middle of the road with gunshot wounds.

EMS was unable to resuscitate Hightower.

Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Hightower deceased at 12:25 p.m.

The Columbus Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at (706) 225-4329 or Sgt. Antrellis Williams at (706) 225-3161.