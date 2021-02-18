Columbus police searching for man wanted on multiple aggravated assault charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Fugitive Unit is asking the public to help them find a man wanted for multiple aggravated assault charges, and more.

Youhan Maurice Jones Jr., 20, is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

If you have any information on the location of Youhan Maurice Jones, Jr, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or 706-653-3231.

You can also contact the Fugitive Squad at 706-225-4379. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).