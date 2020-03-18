Columbus Police searching for suspect in February Aggravated Assault case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for the public’s help capturing a man allegedly involved in an Aggravated Assault on Feb. 26.

Police say Daetrell Murray, 20 of Columbus, is accused of shooting at a minor and her family during a road rage incident near Buena Vista Road in February.

Murray faces two charges of Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Murray is considered armed and dangerous. Police say that the public should not approach or attempt to apprehend him. If anyone knows Murray’s whereabouts, police ask that they call 911 immediately.

Anonymous tips can be made to Det. William Ragland at 706-225-4056.