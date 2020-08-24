Columbus Police searching for suspect in Foxy Lady Lounge murder, considered armed and dangerous

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police they are searching a suspect for Murder and Entering an Auto, wanted in connection to the death of Samuel London at hte Foxy Lady Lounge on June 5.

Victrez Jaequan Thomas, 17, is reportedly the last suspect wanted in connection to the crime, according to police.

Police are requesting help from the public in their search for Thomas, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 911 or contact Detective Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367.