Columbus Police: Second suspect arrested in June murder at Luther Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A second suspect has been arrested in a murder at Luther Wilson Apartments in June 2021. According to police, Corey Troupe, 24, was arrested in South Carolina in connection to the murder of Marcel Samedi.

Samedi was shot and killed on June 5, 2021 at Luther Wilson Apartments. His body was found laying on the ground in the 3400 block of 8th Avenue, near building 108-A, according to police.

Troupe is awaiting extradition from South Carolina, according to police. A Recorder’s Court hearing date will be set after Troupe’s extradition to Muscogee County.

Troupe is the second person arrested in the murder of Samedi. On Jan. 5, 2022, Elysia Cooley turned herself into police after a warrant for her arrest was issued the day before.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sergeant D. Baker at 706-225-4296 or dbaker@columbusga.org.