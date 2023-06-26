COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police Department (CPD) is seeking information for a wanted individual in a stealing incident.

CPD says the individual is wanted for breaking into a business on Webster Ave. near 13th St. and stealing several items. The incident happened on June 18, around 4 a.m.

Anyone with information or the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Sgt. J. Edenfield at jedenfield@columbusga.org or 706-225-4445.

Information can also be submitted anonymously via TipSoft or by texting VACS plus your message to 274637.