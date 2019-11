COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Robbery/Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department is asking for public help identifying individuals involved in an Armed Robbery on Oct. 10.

The robbery happened at 11:23 p.m. at Broadway Avenue and 11th Street.

CPD has released an image with the suspects in it. Police ask that if anyone recognizes the two individuals in the photo to call Det. Keith Gibson at 706-225-4329.