COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man has been arrested following an incident in which gun shots were fired inside an apartment. According to police, the incident happened on March 28, 2022, at an apartment in the 4500 block of Saunders Drive.

Police said Noah Smith, age 21, was arrested. According to police, Smith fired multiple rounds inside the apartment, which was also occupied by a second person, identified by police as the victim.

Smith has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits.

Smith is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on March 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.