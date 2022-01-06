Columbus Police: Shots fired by police after vehicle drives at officers on Fall Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a vehicle that drove at Columbus Police Officers on Wednesday night. One police officer suffered minor injuries during the encounter.

According to police, the incident happened on Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:57 p.m. on Fall Drive. Police said officers were responding to a report of suspicious activity. The report had been called in by residents of the area.

While investigating the report, officers encountered a vehicle in a wooded area, at the dead end of the road. The vehicle was parked at the south end of the drive.

Police said officers attempted to approach the vehicle so they could talk to the driver, when they saw the vehicle was moving toward them. Officers then attempted to use verbal commands to get the vehicle to stop. The vehicle instead accelerated in the direction of the officers, “placing their lives in jeopardy” according to police. At that time, one of the officers fired shots at the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene. Another vehicle, parked on the side of the road, was hit while the suspect vehicle was fleeing.

One of the officer involved suffered minor injuries during the encounter.

One officer has been placed administrative leave. The incident is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Investigative Services.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.