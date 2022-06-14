COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have provided an update following the arrest of a man in connection to a standoff that happened on Monday, June 13, 2022.

According to officials, Ian Aycock, age 30, was arrested on June 13, 2022, and charged with multiple counts following the incident.

The incident began at 5:14 a.m. on Monday, when police were dispatched to the area of 13th Avenue and 19th Street, following reports of a man acting erratic and threating to set fires, according to officials.

When police arrived to the area, they found multiple improvised explosive devices.

Based on investigation, officials said probable cause was established that Aycock was the individual was responsible for making the devices.

Looking to make an arrest, officers returned to the area later in the afternoon, after they received information that Aycock was back. Investigators then made contact with Aycock, who was inside of a home, The man, however, refused to leave the home.

At approximately 7:06 p.m., Columbus Police Officers were able to convince Aycock to come out of the house and surrender himself.

Aycock was arrested on charges of:

Manufacturing an Explosive Device (Felony)

Two counts of Reckless Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Drug Related Objects (Misdemeanor)

Simple Assault (Misdemeanor)

Aycock appeared in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning.