Columbus Police: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run at Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The suspect wanted following a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month has been arrested. Columbus Police say David Stinson was arrested on Aug. 30, 2021, in connection to the death of Wanya Wise.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Wise died on Aug. 25, 2021, after succumbing to injuries from the crash that happened three days earlier on Aug. 22, at the intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue.

Police say Wise and a female passenger were both injured the crash involving three vehicles. An update on the other victim’s condition is not available at this time.

Following the crash the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as Stinson, ran away from the scene on foot, according to police.

A warrant for Stinson’s arrest was issued last weekend following Wise’s death.

Stinson is being charged with the following:

Homicide by Vehicle 1st degree

Serious Injury by Vehicle

Two county Hit and Run (Felony)

Driving While License is Suspended

No Proof of Insurance

Failure to Yield

Stinson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Sept. 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.