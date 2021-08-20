Columbus Police: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at 13th Avenue and Virginia Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened last Saturday night. Police say a juvenile, whose name has not been released, has been arrest in connection to the murder of Iverson Gilyard.

On Saturday August 14, 2021, Gilyard, age 20, was found laying in the road in the area of 13th Avenue and Virginia Street at around 7:30 p.m. Police say he had been shot. Gilyard was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died.

According to investigators, on August 20, 2021, a probable cause warrant was issued for the juvenile suspect’s arrest and they were taken into custody.

A Recorder’s Court hearing has been set for August 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at (706) 225-4377 or email him at ktuggle@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).