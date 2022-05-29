COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been hospitalized following an officer involved shooting, according to officials with the Columbus Police Department.

Officials said on May 29, 2022, at 1:36 a.m., police responded to multiple calls reporting gunfire in the area of Urban Avenue and Norton Street. While investigating the incident, officials said one of the responding police officers engaged the suspect, who was holding a gun. The officer fired their gun, hitting the suspect.

Police said the suspect was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital via ambulance following the shooting.

The individual’s condition is not available at this time.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigate the shooting.

Additionally, the Columbus Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards responded to the scene and will conduct an administrative investigation.

Officials said the officer will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective E. Rosado at (706) 225-4328 or email at ERosado@columbusga.org