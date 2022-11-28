COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a suspect in the Enoch Drive shooting.

Robin Sayers, 49, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:57 p.m., Columbus Police responded to the 1000 block of Enoch Drive.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Sayers shot a woman with a pistol several times.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room. Police say her injuries were severe but she is listed as being in stable condition.

At the scene, investigators issued then executed a search warrant, resulting in Sayer’s arrest.

Sayer pled not guilty in her preliminary hearing on Monday, Nov. 28.

The case was bound over to Superior Court.

WRBL News 3 will keep you posted on any new developments.