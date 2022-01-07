Columbus Police: Suspect injured in officer involved shooting, GBI investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating an incident in which a suspect was shot during an encounter with police.

The incident began on Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:00 a.m. in the area of Habitat Drive and Annette Avenue. According to police, officers were responding to a report of shots fired at the time of the incident.

Officers arrived in the area of Habitat Drive and Annette Avenue and saw a suspect vehicle driving away from the area, according to police. Officials said officers pursued the vehicle, with the pursuit ending in the area of Buena Vista Road and Chesterfield Avenue.

Following the pursuit, police said the suspect got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at officers, and then fired the weapon. At this time officers returned fire, with the suspect being hit and injured during the exchange.

The suspect’s condition is not currently available.

According to police, no officers were injured in the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident. The incident is also being investigated internally by the Columbus Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.