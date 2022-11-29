COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, around 12:53 a.m., Columbus Police Patrol Officers observed an individual acting suspiciously at Circle K located at the 51000 Blick of Warm Springs Road.

While standing in the Circle K parking lot and noticing the police car, the individual immediately walked inside the store.

When one of the Columbus Police Patrol Officers attempted to head inside the store, the individual had exited the store, gotten inside a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, and left the parking lot.

As the officer left the parking lot and followed the vehicle on Warms Springs Road, the car abruptly turned and sped away. After briefly losing sight of Williams, the officer found the vehicle parked on Potomac Circle and witnessed an additional five males leave and run away.

As the suspects exited the vehicle, the officer observed one of them hiding in the woodline behind a home located on the 6200 block of Potomac Circle. As the officer gave commands, the suspect, later identified as Jarquiz Williams, 18, tossed a backpack over the wood line.

According to CPD, Williams eventually complied with the officer and was taken into custody without further incident.

The officer also checked inside and noticed a pistol lying on the center console of the vehicle and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. After confiscating the backpack Williams threw, the officer discovered a significant amount of marijuana in various-sized bags and two different pistols and found another backpack on the vehicle’s back seat and located another large amount of marijuana.

The officer eventually searched the path used by the suspects and found another pistol, which was reported stolen from the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD).

The Columbus Police Officer also found $435 cash in William’s possessions following his arrest.

During the search, officers found the following:

509 grams (1.2 pounds) of marijuana

Glock 26 (found inside vehicle)

Glock 23 (found in bookbag)

Glock 19 with a 50-round drum magazine (found in bookbag)

Taurus G3C (reported stolen from KCPD)

Williams is charged with the following:

Obstruction of Police

Possession of Marijauana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Crime

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

According to CPD, the other four suspects were able to evade police and remain at large.