Columbus Police: Two suspects arrested for burglaries at storage facilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to burglaries at local storage facilities.

Police say they have arrested Jaela Harvey, age 20, and Maurice Talbot, age 19, after recent burglaries at Life Storage, located at 3153 Williams Road, and Storage Xxtra, located at 7711 Veterans Parkway.

According to investigators, on Sept. 28, Harvey and Talbot drove into the storage facilities and burglarized them. Police say the locks on 98 units were cut off by the suspects, who then took various items from the units. Video surveillance footage caught the suspects in the act.

Police say they have recovered all of the stolen items, many of which were televisions, and returned the property to owners.

Talbot was arrested on Oct. 10 and charged with the following:

Burglary 2nd Degree x5

Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree x2

Possession of Tools During the

Commission of a Crime x1

Entering an Auto x1

Harvey was arrested on Oct. 10 and charged with the following:

Burglary 2nd Degree x5

Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree x2

Possession of Tools During the

Commission of a Crime x1

Entering an Auto x1

Theft by Taking (Motor Vehicle) x1

Both suspects have already appeared in Recorder’s Court. Talbot was ordered to be held without bond to Superior Court. Harvey was issued bonds totaling $9,250. The cases have been bound over to Superior Court.

Police say more charges are pending against Talbot and Harvey.