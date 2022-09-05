COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is warning residents about a fraud scheme involving mail theft affecting the area.

According to police, thieves have been caught on camera stealing checks from U.S. Post Office blue boxes. They are then using the account numbers and routing numbers from the stolen checks to create counterfeit checks. The newly created counterfeit checks are written out to amounts anywhere from a few thousand dollars to upwards of $40,000 and $50,000 per check and cashed.

Additionally police said after the suspects have the stolen account information, they can continue to make counterfeit checks until that particular account is closed.

Sergeant Jane Edenfield of the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Division and Financial Crimes Unit has provided tips to help prevent you from becoming a victim of this type of fraud.

Tips are as follows:

Do not put checks in the mail for payment.

If you must send checks via mail, deposit outgoing mail inside your local post office, not in your mailbox or the blue boxes.

If you must leave mail/checks in a blue box, do not deliver the checks after the final pick up for the day.

Hand deliver checks for payment or have payees come to you to collect payment, if possible.5. Do not leave checks in your business or residential mailboxes.6. Considering going paperless for bill pay, if possible.

Coordinate with your banks to establish a protocol to where the bank must call you before any check is deposited or cashed and is subsequently honored.

Check your accounts regularly, almost daily.

If you have any questions, please contact the Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at (706) 225-3151.