Columbus Police: Warrant issued for suspect in deadly hit-and-run at intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. According to Columbus Police, a warrant for the arrest of David Stinson, age 20, has been issued following a deadly crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue on Aug. 22, 2021.

Following the crash the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as Stinson, ran away from the scene on foot, according to police.

Police say Wanya Wise was initially hospitalized in critical condition following the crash, but on Aug. 25, 2021 he succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

A female passenger in the vehicle with Wise was also hospitalized in serious but stable condition. An update on her condition is currently not available.

Stinson is wanted on charges of Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree (F), Felony Hit and Run, Failure to Render Aid and other charges. Police say Stinson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of David Stinson should call 911 or contact Corporal C. Haynes at 706-225-4262 or ChadHaynes@columbusga. org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).