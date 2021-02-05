 

Columbus Police: Woman arrested, charged with stealing from mother

Crime

by: WRBL News 3

Posted:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A woman is under arrest and accused of stealing from her mother. Police say Evelyn Chisholm was arrested on Feb. 3, 2021.

The investigation into Chisholm began when police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 2100 block of Cushing Drive on Jan. 23, 2021.

During their investigation, officers say they learned that Chisholm made multiple unauthorized purchases using the victim’s credit cards. Police say thousands of dollars in charges on the victim’s accounts were made between October 2020 and January 2021.

In addition to the fraudulent charges made using the victim’s credit cards, police also say Chisholm pawned several items of jewelry belonging to the victim.

Chisholm has been charged with the following:

  • Exploitation of an Elderly Person
  • Financial Transaction Card Theft
  • Financial Transaction Card Fraud
  • Felony Theft by Taking
  • Misdemeanor Theft by Deception

