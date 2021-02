COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division is investigating the theft of a publicly owned surveillance camera. Now, police are asking the public for help identifying a man caught on camera.

Police say the camera was stolen from the East side of Columbus and are working to identify the man pictured below:

Police ask that anyone with knowledge about who the individual may be contacts Det. C. Gibney at 706-225-4294 or by email at cgibney@columbusga.org.