Columbus Police working to identify suspects in Armed Robbery on 13th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects in an Armed Robbery at the Dollar General Store on 13th Avenue.

At around 7:04 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2021, Columbus Police Department officers went to the Dollar General about a reported Armed Robbery. A statement from CPD says that officers learned two unknown Black males entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint before taking an unknown amount of money.

One of the suspects reportedly hit the clerk with a handgun, causing a slight laceration to his face, according to police.

CPD has released images of the two individuals and is asking the public to help identify them.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects pictured above is asked to contact Sgt. R.S. Mills from the Robbery/Assault Division at rmills@columbusga.org or to call 706-225-4259.