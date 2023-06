COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent director for multiple radio stations in the Fountain City was arrested on Thursday.

Michael Muhammad, also known as Michael Soul, was arrested on harassment and domestic violence charges, according to the Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Muhammad is a Davis Broadcasting DJ with Foxie 105, K92.7 and others. He’s also the President of River Valley Black Chamber Of Commerce.

