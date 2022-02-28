COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus real estate agent made a third appearance in Recorder’s Court Monday morning.

After a series of delays, from searching for an attorney to a conflict of interest involving a Columbus judge, Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski, 46, appeared before Judge Julius Hunter facing aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment charges.

The charges against Rozwadowski stem from a Jan. 6 complaint, according to Columbus Police.

News 3 is now learning new details about those allegations.

Court testimony revealed Columbus Police responded to an incident in the parking lot of a hotel off Sidney Simons Blvd. around 8 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Police say the victim and Rozwadowski were inside the hotel’s bar prior to the alleged incident. According to court testimony, the two had a prior relationship for multiple years.

In court, Police Corp. Ryan Vardman said the victim asked Rozwadowski to step outside the bar to help the victim with a car issue.

Corp. Vardman said that’s where the victim and at least one witness claimed that’s where the sexual battery and false imprisonment occurred.

At least two other witnesses told police they didn’t see the allege crime but did confirm Rozwadowski was at the hotel bar at that time.

This investigation is on-going. The case was bound over to Superior Court with no bond. A Superior Court judge has to set the bond for the aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment charges.

Rozwadowski was also charged with battery and court records show that bond was set at $500.

Rozwadowski has been held in the Muscogee County jail since Feb. 16.

Rozwadowski is the co-founder and co-owner of Century 21 Premiere Real Estate. His real estate license went inactive on the same day he was arrested.