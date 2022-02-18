Columbus real estate agent jailed, facing an aggravated sexual battery charge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus real estate agent is currently in the Muscogee County Jail being held without bond on aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment charges.

Carlos Alexander Rozwadowski, 46, appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning, but the hearing was delayed until Feb. 25, because he told the court he was in the process of hiring an attorney.

Bond for the aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment charges have to be set by a Superior Court judge. Rozwadowski was also charged with battery and court records show that bond was set at $500.

Details of the charges are not yet available.

Rozwadowski is co-owner and co-founder of Century 21 Premier Realty in Columbus.

Rozwadowski’s real estate license went inactive on Feb. 16, the same day he was arrested, according to the Georgia Real Estate Commission’s website.

Here is his bio from the Century 21 site.

“He has stepped away temporarily and the company is continuing to operate as normal,’ said Century 21 Premier Shep Mullin.