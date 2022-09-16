COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus woman is under a multi-count federal indictment for her alleged role in helping a suspect accused of shooting at an FBI agent evade capture.

Derijuana Porter, 20, of Columbus, was indicted on Sept. 14 on one count of possession of a stolen firearm for which she faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine; one count of misprision of a felony for which she faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine; and, two counts of false statement to a federal agency for which she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jarvis Smith, 27, and Joshuia Brown, 24, were indicted on Aug. 9 and charged with one count of forcible assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In addition, Smith is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Smith and Brown face a maximum of life in prison.

The shooting happened on July 28 and Brown was not taken into custody until Aug. 10 after a large manhunt.

This case is being investigated by FBI and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Williams is prosecuting the case.