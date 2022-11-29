COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus resident with an extensive criminal history confessed to distributing nearly 500 grams of fentanyl and 265 grams of a fentanyl analogue, amounting to almost 380,000 doses.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, Michael Schlarman, aka White Mike, 32, was sentenced to 156 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Clay Land after previously pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Based on court documents and other evidence, investigators with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the DEA, ATF, and FBI executed a search warrant at Schlarman’s residence on Wagner Drive in Columbus, Georgia, on Jan. 26.

During the search, Schlarman fled from the rear of the residence, but authorities later arrested him with aid from the DEA air support and escorted him back to the residence.

Law enforcement discovered 496.4 grams of fentanyl and 265.5 grams of Fluorofentanyl (a fentanyl analogue), a Glock 9 mm with an extended magazine, and a Taurus 9mm with magazine and ammunition.

Additionally, agents uncovered multiple jars of a cutting agent for drugs, digital scales, a 20-tin hydraulic press, numerous drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Schlarman’s lengthy criminal history involves three prior burglary convictions in Muscogee County Georgia Superior Court.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, ATF, and the FBI investigated Schlarman’s case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams prosecuted the case for the government.