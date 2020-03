COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A City of Columbus sanitation worker is facing charges related to drugs and prison contraband.

Taurean Steele, 35 of Columbus, was charged by Columbus Police today along with three other inmates. Steels faces two felony charges: Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates and Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute.

Steele is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court March 13th at 2 p.m.