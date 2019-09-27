Columbus saw two overnight shootings last night, at a BP and on Mellon Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department are investigating two late night shootings that left two victims injured.

The first shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. last night on Bernard Drive and Mellon Street, where residents say they heard multiple gun shots in the area.

The victim on Mellon Street was shot while in the car, police say. The incident caused the victim to crash their car. The victim is currently in critical condition and did not know who fired the shots, according to Major J.D. Hawk.

The second shooting was at the BP Gas Station on Buena Vista Road. The victim’s current condition is unknown, but we do know that the victim was shot in the knee.

Hawk said that their injuries were not life threatening.

Details in both cases are limited right now, but CPD is asking that anyone with information get in touch and call 911.

