COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect in the Kings Mountain Court shooting that left one dead on Sept. 3.

Police responded to the incident on Sat. at 6:31 p.m. Officers found 22-year-old victim Jaelon Langley lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Langley was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown ER where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Thomas Hill at (706) 225-4345 or email at thill@columbusga.org. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit can be reached at (706) 225- 3161.

Anonymous information can be provided at (706) 653-3188.