COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating the 40th homicide of the year.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirms the coroner’s office is on scene of a homicide at Cusseta Road and Connor Road.

Worley says the victim is a black male and he appears to have been shot. The identity of the victim has not been released as next of kin has not been notified.

The coroner’s office was called around 2:14 p.m.

