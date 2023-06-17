COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A registered sex offender is arrested in Columbus and charged with violation of parole on June 16, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Lorenzo Adkins was registered as a sex offender in Chatham County for rape and was on parole for life, MCSO says. He cut his ankle monitor in Russell County, Alabama.

MCSO Sex Offender Task Force and US Marshals successfully executed arrest warrants on Adkins at a motel on Moon Road.

Adkins also faces charges in Alabama for failure to register as a state sex offender and failure to notify upon entering the state.