COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Police are investigating an incident at the intersection of Bernard Dr. and Mellon St. near Andrews Rd. where a woman was shot, according to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard.

Columbus Police were notified at around 6:00 p.m. Police say that a woman in her late twenties has been left in critical condition after being shot.

The Robbery and Assault unit of the Columbus Police Department is investigating the incident.

No arrest has been confirmed at this time.

