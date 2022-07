COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police responded to a shooting earlier tonight that left one teenage male injured.

Officials say that police responded to the scene at Springcreek Village Apartments on Veterans Parkway, near Williams Road, sometime before 7 p.m.

According to police, one teenage male was shot. He was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Stick with WRBL as we continue to monitor this case.