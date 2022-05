COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Shots were fired near the intersection of 8th St. and Illges Road on May 27, according to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard.

Officers received notice of the gunshots at around 7:47 p.m. Columbus Police say there was “robbery and assault on site”.

One woman was reportedly hit by the gunfire, although officers say she was able to speak to them before being transported to Piedmont by EMS.

