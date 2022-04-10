COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police responded to three shootings with four victims on Sunday, Apr. 10.

Officers arrived to Norris Road in response to the first shooting. The young victim was pronounced deceased on the scene at 6:40 p.m. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Police were notified of another shooting near the 1200 block of Fort Benning Road. Two victims, 19 and 20, were pronounced deceased.

Officers responded to the third shooting near the 4300 block of Hamilton Road. One victim is in serious condition after being shot.

