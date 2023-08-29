COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus woman accused of killing her partner after a heated argument appeared in Recorders Court this afternoon. 23-year- old, Erin Smithson, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Brandon Telles.

Chief Judge David Ranieri, ruled that there was probable cause bounding the case over to Superior Court, and she was ordered to be held without bond.

According to police, Smithson and Telles were involved in an altercation that resulted in Smithson stabbing Telles twice with a steak knife. Telles was transported by his friends to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died as a result of his injuries.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene Sunday, Smithson was seen exiting the residence covered in blood, steak knife in hand. According to police testimony, Smithson admitted that she did stab Telles. During the admission, she claimed that Telles had repeatedly punched her in the face.

A no-contact order was also in place to prevent Smithson from contacting the family of the victim.