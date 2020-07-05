Columbus woman arrested after shooting at Bull Creek Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left one woman injured.

According to the case report, police arrested 29-year-old Arielle Cobb. Cobb has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct causing harm, discharging a firearm within city limits and endangering safety.

On Saturday, July 4, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Bull Creek Apartments in reference to a shooting that left one woman injured.

The case remains under investigation.

