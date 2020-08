COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus woman has been arrested on cruelty to children charges.

According to officials with the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit, Alma Torres, age 59, was arrested Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Torres is charged with Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree and Failure to Report by a Mandated Reporter.

Torres is scheduled to make an appearance in Recorder’s Court on Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m.