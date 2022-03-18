COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 17, 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Financial Division, Youth Services Division, and the Property Crimes Division collaborated with agents from the United States Postal Service to create a warrant for several charges of identity fraud against Amanah Childs.

Amanah Childs, 41, stole the identities of multiple individuals and opened numerous credit card accounts, took out loans, and accumulated debt in the victims’ names.

Authorities are investigating Childs for more than 200 counts of identity fraud, which occurred over the last six months in Columbus, Georgia, and several other areas across the United States.

Childs is scheduled to appear for a Recorder’s Court Hearing early Friday morning.