Columbus woman faces 20 financial crime charges, 30 more to be sent to a Grand Jury for indictment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police say that a local woman faces 20 financial fraud charges with 30 more on the way to a Grand Jury for Direct Indictment.

Ashley Marie Clark, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 18 after police from the Financial Crimes Unit began investigating reports of an employee using company credit cards for personal use on Oct. 9.

Clark was an employee of United Fence Company. The owner of the company reported Clark to police after she used several company credit cards for herself, according to police.

Cpl. Stacica Miller was the primary investigator on the case. During her investigation, bank documents and other records were obtained as Clark was developed as the suspect.

Police confirmed to News 3 that Clark had used company credit cards to pay utilities at Columbus Water Works, cover her bills at Georgia Power, get new tires at Tires First, and other personal purchases over two to three years.

On Nov. 18, members of the Financial Crimes Unit found Clark at her new job, where she was taken into custody. Police say Clark admitted to the fraudulent charges and was taken to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

Right now, Clark faces 20 counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, with another 30 heading for a Grand Jury Indictment. Police say the total loss due to Clark’s actions is approximately $15,000.